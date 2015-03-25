McCarthy Wins Cadel Evans Road Race

Jay McCarthy of Bora Hansgrohe has won the 4 th Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race.

This annual event was a 164km race which this year started and finished in Geelong and saw Alex Porter, Lasse Norman Hansen, Same Welsford, Pavel Kochetkov and Robbert De Greef.attack straight from the gun.

They were allowed to get six minutes ahead of a strong field with Welsford taking the sprint with no competition on a day where temperatures were around 39 degrees.

With eighty-six kilometres to go, the gap was still at six minutes, which started to drop as did the numbers in the break with only Porter, Hansen and Kochetkov left in the break.

Hansen of Irish team Aque Blue Sport’s was first over the Challambra climb and he and Kotchetkov ploughed on until they were caught with 15kms to go and Lasse Norman Hansen taking the KOM Classification about which he said “We attacked from the gun and got a massive gap quickly. We were dictating the speed all day and took it relatively easy until we hit the circuit. We were quickly down to three riders but I felt strong and sprinted for some mountain points and got them all. In the end I got the Mountains jersey and I’m super happy about that. I don’t think anyone in the break thought we could hold off the peloton, we just rode as hard as we could and I think we were all surprised with how far we made it into the race. All the team did a super job even if some of the guys struggled a bit in the heat. I did as well but had a big advantage before I started to suffer because I had six minutes to give."

It came down to a sprint and Bora Hansgrohe’s Jay McCarthy took the win in 4.04.00 ahead of Elia Viviani and Darryl Impey of Mitchelton Scott.

McCarthy said about his win “In this race, everything went well. I was a bit disappointed with my performance at the Tour Down Under, but I came with confidence to Geelong and wanted to achieve a good result. It was good that Daniel was with me in the last kilometre. We had Chaves and Viviani on our heels and it motivated me to have a teammate there in the final. I’m really happy to end my racing in Australia in this way.”

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

