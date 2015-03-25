 

Mavic Renew Tour De France Contract

19 July 2017 12:27
The historical french cyclist brand continue for five more years, until 2022, its 40 years old partnership with Le Tour de France.

Christian Prudhomme, Director of Tour de France said: "They have deep knowledge of cycling, and racing, which is essential for this service to be useful for all the riders and teams.

“Mavic technical assistance is constantly looking for solutions and innovations to improve this crucial and indispensable service for racing and, of course, the yellow cars and motorcycles match perfectly with the Tour de France."

Bernard Millaud, President of Mavic said: "This partnership has helped build the essence of Mavic over the last 40 years and it is where “LE SANG JAUNE” comes to life. We are proud to have the confidence and recognition from the Tour de France to continue this wonderful story that unites Mavic to the world's largest and most prestigious cycling event."

About MAVIC :

Mavic is an Amer Sports brand founded in 1889, based in Annecy, France. Mavic is a world leader in technology and innovation in bicycle wheels, tires, rims, components, technical apparel, helmets and footwear. Mavic also provides neutral support at events and races for amateur and professional cyclists around the world.  www.mavic.com


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.