Mavic Renew Tour De France Contract

The historical french cyclist brand continue for five more years, until 2022, its 40 years old partnership with Le Tour de France.





Christian Prudhomme, Director of Tour de France said: " They have deep knowledge of cycling, and racing, which is essential for this service to be useful for all the riders and teams.





“Mavic technical assistance is constantly looking for solutions and innovations to improve this crucial and indispensable service for racing and, of course, the yellow cars and motorcycles match perfectly with the Tour de France. "





Bernard Millaud , President of Mavic said: "This partnership has helped build the essence of Mavic over the last 40 years and it is where “LE SANG JAUNE” comes to life. We are proud to have the confidence and recognition from the Tour de France to continue this wonderful story that unites Mavic to the world's largest and most prestigious cycling event."





About MAVIC : Mavic is an Amer Sports brand founded in 1889, based in Annecy, France. Mavic is a world leader in technology and innovation in bicycle wheels, tires, rims, components, technical apparel, helmets and footwear. Mavic also provides neutral support at events and races for amateur and professional cyclists around the world. www.mavic.com

