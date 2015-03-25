Matthews Wins Tour De France Stage Fourteen

Micheal Matthews of Team Sunweb has taken the win on Stage Fourteen of the 104th Tour De France.





Fabio Aru of Astana was still in the lead for this 181.5km from Blagnac to Rodez, which saw 177 riders start and Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Maxime Bouet (Fortuneo-Oscaro) form the breakaway with Reto Hollenstein of Katusha Alpecin joining them.





Their lead maxed at three minutes before De Gendt took the first sprint and was at two minutes when Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) abandoned the race.





Thomas De Gendt took the two KOM points at the Côte du viaduc du Viaur as the gap steadied at two minutes to the peloton and then two more points on the côte de Centrès climb.





With 32kms to go, De Gendt went away on his own and stayed away until he was caught with just under thirteen kilometres to go.





BMC, who were trying to get a win for Greg Van Avermaet, who won the last time the race visited Rodez, worked to stop a Lammerink attack and ensure that everyone was together going into the final three kilometres.





Under the flam rouge and it was Gilbert who led but he was caught and Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb took the sprint win in 4.21.56 ahead of Greg Van Avermaet of BMC, followed by Edvald Boasson Hagen, Philippe Gilbert and Jay McCarthy





Behind them, Chris Froome finished seventh with Dan Martin eighth and that was enough to put Chris Froome back in the yellow jersey with a nineteen second advantage over Fabio Aru













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.