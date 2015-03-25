 

Matthews Takes Tour De Suisse Stage Three Win

12 June 2017 04:53

Team Sunweb’s Michael Matthews has won the third stage on the Tour De Suisse.

A 159.3km stage from Menziken to Bern had BMC’s Stefan Küng in the leader’s yellow jersey and Elmar Reinders (Roompot) and Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue), who was the KOM Leader in a break which was allowed to get nine minutes clear.

The pace of the peloton was that slow that the race commissioners had to tell them to speed up.

Hansen took the three points on the Engadin St. Moritz climb as the gap steadied at 6.20 after 65kms.

Hansen took the three points on the second climb before the pair wrapped up the sprint points, allowing one point for the race leader.

With 26kms to go, the gap was at 3.12 and two kilometres later, only Lasse Norman Hansen was left out front.

His lead lasted for nine kilometres before the peloton seized him.

It came down to a bunch sprint and Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb took the win in 3:49:48 and took the overall race lead. Second was Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe, followed by John Degenkolb of Trek-Segafredo, Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal and Michael Albasini of Orica-Scott.

