Matthews Takes Another TDF Stage Win

Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews has won stage sixteen of the 104th Tour De France.





Back for the final week and Team Sky's Chris Froome was in the lead with an eighteen second advantage over Fabio Aru.





This 165km stage from Le Puy-En-Velay to Romans-Sur Isere saw 174 riders start minus Philippe Gilbert and fifty points on offer for the Green Jersey battle.





Fifteen riders were quickly away as soon as the flag was dropped. They were brought back and eleven more tried their luck, only to be brought back.





Thomas De Gendt (Direct Energie), Thomas Degand (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Sylvain Chavenel (Direct Energie), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) and British Champion Steve Cummings riding for South African team Dimension Data on Mandela Day, did get clear as they started on the Cote de Boussoulet climb.





They were brought back so De Gendt, Chavanel, Degand and Nicholas Edet of Cofidis attacked again as the wind got up to 20kmh with De Gendt taking the two points ahead of Chavanel atop of the Cote de Boussoulet.





Darryl Impey also got into the break which was 54 seconds ahead with 138.5kms left but that disintegrated with only Chavanel left before the Frenchman was brought back with 44.5kms gone.





119 riders including the yellow jersey were in the front group which was 1.15 ahead of a group of 46 riders that included Points leader Marcel Kittel, Julien Vermote and Zdenek Stybar.





Barguil took the point on the col du Rouvey category four climb as the gap went out to 2.15.





Going into the final seventy kilometres and the gap had gone out to 3.38 and forty seconds to Nacer Bouhanni who was being paced into the main group by Nicholas Edet.





Bouhanni got into the 116 man group which had a lead of over four minutes with fifty kilometres to go.





At the sprint at Chantemere-Les-Bles and with George Bennett having abandoned due to illness, Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb took the twenty points on offer ahead of Andre Greipel with Marcel Kittel now five minutes back down the D189.





Serge Pauwels crashed but got back on his bike and was helped by Steve Cummings back into the 120 strong lead group which rode onto the D67 road with less than thirty kilometres to go and against a strong headwind in the Rhone Valley.





Team Sky split the peloton with an attack which left Dan Martin in the second group.





Sylvain Chavanel, the day"s most combative rider, was in the front group with Chris Froome but it was Bennati who attacked with two kilometres remaining.





He was caught and in the sprint, Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb won and and took the thirty points ahead of Edvald Boasson-Hagen, John Degenkolb, Greg Van Avermaet and Chris Laporte.

















Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.