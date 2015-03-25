 

Matteo Trentin Wins Paris-Tours

08 October 2017 03:58

Matteo Trentin of Quick Step Floors has won the 111th Paris-Tours race

This race from Brou to Tours was over 234.5kms on mainly a flat course and attracted a pretty strong field including Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data despite this now only being a 1HC race and nine World Tour teams missing.

Michael Goolaerts, Roman Combaud, Stephane Poulhie, Lawrence Naesen and Brian Van Goethem were the first to break and soon five minutes and forty seconds clear.

Lotto Soudal were amongst the teams chasing the break down and with 100kms left, that lead was down to 3.30.

Twenty kilometres later and a minute had been knocked off the lead to those up front.

Into the final forty kilometres and the gap was at 1.03 on a wet afternoon.

Fernando Gaviria crashed as only Van Gorthem and Naesen were left on the front with a nine second lead and eleven more kilometres left to race.

The break was finally ended with 10.1kms to go and six riders including Matteo Trentin got into a break. That was down to Trentin, his Quick Step team mate Niki Terpstra and Team Sunweb’s Kragh Sorensen.

With 4.5kms left, they were 12 seconds ahead of a chasing group on the run in to Tours.

They were eleven second clear with two kilometres remaining. Trentin had a couple of looks behind him to try and see where the chasers were.

They went under the flam rouge and Terpstra led them out. Trentin went with two hundred metres to go and held off Sorensen to win 5.22.51 with Terpstra third.  

 

 


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

