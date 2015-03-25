 

Matej Mohoric Wins La Vuelta Stage Seven

25 August 2017 04:31

Matej Mohoric of UAE Team Emirates has won the seventh stage of the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage seven took the riders on a 207km stage from Llíria / Cuenca. Ciudad Patrimonio de la Humanidad which again had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

It was a stage that saw Carlos Betancur not start due to a fractured ankle and facial injuries and one that saw Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Richard Carapaz, Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Luis Angel Mate, Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Rafael Reis (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Aldemar Reyes and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobon) in the break.

De Gendt took maximum points on two climbs as the break went out to around the eight minute mark from six minutes after Kudus abandoned following a crash.

With 32kms to go, the lead was still at 7.10 and 8.30 going into the final ten kilometres after Mohoric had led De Gendt, Poljanski and Rojas over the Alto del Castillo climb.

Matej Mohoric, who will ride for Bahrain Merida next year, got fourteen seconds ahead of the group of De Gendt and that was enough to give the 22 Slovenian the win in 4.3.35 ahead of Poljanski with De Gendt in fourth place.

The peloton came home and Chris Froome keeps his leader's jersey. 



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group.

 

Source: DSG

