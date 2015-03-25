Martin Wins The Circuit Sarthe

Guillaume Martin has won the Circuit Sarthe





The final stage with Guillaume Martin in the lead was a 183.9km stage from Bruton to Sable-sur-Sarthe.





Five riders in Quemenuer, Logan Owen, Delaplace, Riesebeek and Bol got away with Sprengers chasing and the five were 2.50 ahead after twelve kilometres.





Sprengers returned to the pelotón before Riesebeek took the points at the first sprint ahead of Delaplace who along with Riesebeek returned to the bunch, leaving three out front.





They took their lead out to 3.43 but were 2.40 clear going into the feedzone.





Owen broke his bike on top of the first climb and had to wait for a new one as Quemenuer and Bol pushed on with a lead of 2.56.





They got over the finish line for the first of six 12.5km laps.





Bol took the second sprint as they took a lead of 2.27 over the finish line for the fourth time.





Quemenuer took the final climb and Bol the final intermediate sprint but the peloton was closing in and with two laps remaining, their lead was at ninety seconds.





That was down to 27 seconds for the final lap and eventually the pair were caught with just over three kilometres to go.





victory.with Guillaume Martin taking the overall win. It came down to a sprint and Dan McLay of EF Education took the













