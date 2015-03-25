Martin Leads Circuit Sarthe

Wanty Group Gobert’s Guillaume Martin has won the third stage of the Circuit Sarthe race in France.

This four-stage race had for its third stage, a 199km stage from Abbaye Epau to Pré-en-Pail – Saint-Samson with Marc Sarreau of Groupama FDJ in the leader’s jersey.

Bryan Coquard, Jeremy Leveau and Thomas Deruette were in the break and were joined by Sergio Samitier as the gap went out to 3.46.

Their lead maxed at 6.30 as Coquard took the first sprint at Saint-Suzanne.

After 95kms, they were still 4.40 ahead with Coquard taking the next two sprints and Deruette the first climb which was followed after 134kms of racing by five laps of a 13km circuit.

Deruette took the second climb and the third before returning to the peloton leaving Samitier up front on his own with twenty-five kilometres left.

He was caught and Vacher and Guillaume Martin led and were joined by nine more. They were dropped and Martin pushed away to take the win ahead of his team mate Meurisse and the leader’s yellow jersey, which he said he would do everything to defend.

