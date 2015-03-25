Mark Cavendish Out Of Commonwealth Games

Mark Cavendish is out of the Commonwealth Games.





The Dimension Data had been due to ride for the Isle Of Man in the Games in Australia. However, the injury he suffered on the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico means that although he will be back racing in weeks rather than months, he has had to alter his race schedule.





Cavendish in a statement to his team's website said: “Although it’s ultimately positive news that there’s been no serious damage sustained following the crash I am hugely disappointed to have to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games.





"I am immensely proud to represent the Isle of Man and was looking forward to a successful Games with the team. However, unfortunately it’s just come a little too soon in my recovery.







"I would like to thank Andrew Roche and the whole team for their amazing support and wish them all the very best, and I’ll be proudly supporting them from home.

"I’ll now be working tirelessly on my recovery and will be liaising closely with my team at Dimension Data before announcing a return to racing.

"Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the huge amount of support and well wishes I’ve received following the crash last weekend. I will be doing everything I can to get back as quickly as possible”.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.