Marczynski Takes La Vuelta Stage Six Win

Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto-Soudal) has won the sixth stage of the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage six took the riders on a 204.4km stage which started outside of Villareal’s football stadium to Sagunto and again had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

It was a stage that saw Enric Mas, Matteo Trentin (Quick Step), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Antonio Pedrero, José Joaquín Rojas, Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Clément Chevrier, Axel Domont (Ag2r La Mondiale), Tom Scully, Toms Skujins, Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Maxim Belkov, Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Sergei Chernetski (Astana), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto-Soudal), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data), Guillaume Bonnafond, Dani Navarro (Cofidis), David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Ricardo Vilela (Manzana-Postobón) go clear, only be to be joined by a chasing group of Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Bob Jungels (Quick Step), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexandre Geniez (Ag2r La Mondiale), Daan Olivier (Team LottoNL-Jumbo), Darwin Atapuma, Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Jesper Hansen (Astana), Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) and Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport).

Cannondale Drapac’s Dave Villella took three more KOM points as Trentin, Caruso, stage five winner Alexey Lutsenko, Benedetti, Scully, Bonnafond, Haller, Courteille, Belkov, Geniez, Olivier dropped out of the break.

Villella was then second behind Atapuma on the Alto de Chirivilla but nowhere when Atapuma took the points on the category three Puerto del Oronet climb.

Tejay Van Garderen crashed as the break continued with a lead of more than two minutes.

Poljanski, Marczynski, and Mas slipped away on another warm day and were 38 seconds clear of the red jersey going into the final ten kilometres.

Mas led under the flam rouge and the trio duked it out and Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto-Soudal) took the win in the sprint ahead of Poljanski and Mas in 4.47.02.

Chris Froome keeps his leaders jersey.





Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.