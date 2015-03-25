Marczynski Takes Another La Vuelta Stage Win

Lotto Soudal’s Tomasz Marczynski t ook the win on stage twelve of the 2017 Vuelta a España, his second win after his victory on stage six.

Stage twelve took the riders on a 160.1km stage from Motril to Antequera and had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

A break of fourteen riders in Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Pawel Poljanski, Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julien Duval (AG2R-La Mondiale), Brendan Canty (Cannondale-Drapac), Michael Morkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Stef Clement (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Anthony Pérez (Cofidis), David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Peter Koning (Aqua Blue Sport) formed a break and were four minutes clear with sixty kilometres raced.

That lead went out to seven minutes at the halfway stage with Brendan Canty the first over the Puerto del León climb.

Duval crashed with 46.8kms to go as Morkov went away on the descent on his own before being pulled back.

Oscar Fraile took the sprint as the gap went out to nine minutes and before Tomasz Marczynski took a 29 second lead on a difficult climb with 21.1kms left.

A fan ran into a motor cycle was run over, there was a crash and Chris Froome hit the deck twice whilst up the road Marczynski was away up the road with 5.kms left.

The Lotto Soudal rider kept going and won in a time of 3.56.45 ahead of Fraile and Rojas.

Chris Froome had lost a minute but was starting to come back towards the group of favourites including Alberto Contador who went on the attack and finished 7.25 down.

Froome finished nineteen seconds later but keeps his lead in the race, having limited his losses.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

