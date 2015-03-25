 

Marczynski - Even Better Than The First One

31 August 2017 06:25
Tomasz Marczynski said that his won on stage twelve of the Vuelta a Espana was even better than his win on stage six. 

The Lotto Soudal rider said: “It felt even better than the first one. I could enjoy more in the final as I was alone. It was an incredible stage. After my first victory, I still had good legs. I wanted to try again today. I was a little bit afraid because at the beginning I spent a lot of energy. I tried like 100 times just to get in the breakaway. There was again a big fight. Once I was there, I thought today could be my day again. I felt good. I stayed calm until the last climb. Then I wanted to see how the other riders were doing and I went alone. It's my dream from when I was a kid to win a Grand Tour stage alone. Today the dream becomes true.”

Chris Froome who now leads the race by 59 seconds said:  “I'm doing okay, thankfully. I'm just grateful there's nothing more serious. It is never nice to crash. I had two teammates with me, Mikel Nieve and Wouter Poels, and they were incredible. They helped me all the way to the finish and helped me limit the losses to the Vincenzo Nibali group. I just slipped, I lost my front wheel in the corner. It was the same for the second crash. Of course I don't like to give away time but I'm grateful it's 20 seconds, not one minute. Alberto (Contador) was impressive again. He's known for taking the race on and never giving up. He's living up to that.”

Alberto Contador who put some time into Chris Froome said:  “It panned out much better than what we could hope for. I spoke with (Nicolas) Roche and I attacked with him. Since he couldn't hold the pace, he told me to go alone. We have a good relation. I knew I had a teammate ahead (Edward Theuns) and we gave it all. It was a hard descent, with a reflections on the surface because of the humidity. We went as fast as possible and now we need to recover. Froome crashed but he didn't lose much time and I'm sure he'll keep going strong. Since I didn't expect anything from today, it's a day to be very happy with. The legs hurt and we had to take a decision. If I end up fighting for La Vuelta, it will be the top of the top, but we have to go day by day.”

STAGE RESULT

 

1. Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), 03h56'45''

2. Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data) + 00'52''

3. José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team)  +00'52''


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.