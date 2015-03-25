Marczynski - Even Better Than The First One

Tomasz Marczynski said that his won on stage twelve of the Vuelta a Espana was even better than his win on stage six.





The Lotto Soudal rider said: “It felt even better than the first one. I could enjoy more in the final as I was alone. It was an incredible stage. After my first victory, I still had good legs. I wanted to try again today. I was a little bit afraid because at the beginning I spent a lot of energy. I tried like 100 times just to get in the breakaway. There was again a big fight. Once I was there, I thought today could be my day again. I felt good. I stayed calm until the last climb. Then I wanted to see how the other riders were doing and I went alone. It's my dream from when I was a kid to win a Grand Tour stage alone. Today the dream becomes true.”





Chris Froome who now leads the race by 59 seconds said: “I'm doing okay, thankfully. I'm just grateful there's nothing more serious. It is never nice to crash. I had two teammates with me, Mikel Nieve and Wouter Poels, and they were incredible. They helped me all the way to the finish and helped me limit the losses to the Vincenzo Nibali group. I just slipped, I lost my front wheel in the corner. It was the same for the second crash. Of course I don't like to give away time but I'm grateful it's 20 seconds, not one minute. Alberto (Contador) was impressive again. He's known for taking the race on and never giving up. He's living up to that.”





Alberto Contador who put some time into Chris Froome said: “It panned out much better than what we could hope for. I spoke with (Nicolas) Roche and I attacked with him. Since he couldn't hold the pace, he told me to go alone. We have a good relation. I knew I had a teammate ahead (Edward Theuns) and we gave it all. It was a hard descent, with a reflections on the surface because of the humidity. We went as fast as possible and now we need to recover. Froome crashed but he didn't lose much time and I'm sure he'll keep going strong. Since I didn't expect anything from today, it's a day to be very happy with. The legs hurt and we had to take a decision. If I end up fighting for La Vuelta, it will be the top of the top, but we have to go day by day.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), 03h56'45'' 2. Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data) + 00'52'' 3. José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team) +00'52''

