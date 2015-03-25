Marczynski - A Crazy Stage

Tomasz Marczynski of Lotto Soudal said it was a crazy stage after taking the win on stage 6 of La Vuelta 2017.





The Pole said: “It's an incredible feeling. I came here with hopes of fighting for a stage win. I didn't think it would happen so quickly. I'm very happy. It's been a crazy stage from the start with lots of attacks and a large breakaway. Then people got dropped along the climbs. We went up the last climb very fast. We ended up being two riders at the front (with Enric Mas) then a third one joined us (Pawel Poljanski). I told myself I wouldn't let any attack go without me. If I lack strength in the end, that's just the way it is. I gave it all. When you're in the break, you need to make the most if it and it went out perfect for me.”





Race leader Chris Froome also felt it was a crazy stage and said: "It was a crazy stage, definitely the hardest stage of La Vuelta so far. The attacks didn't stop all day. With (Luis Leon) Sanchez in front, we had to pull really hard to keep them really close. And then it was fireworks in the final. All in all it's a good day for us. It was a really tough stage, lots of people spent a lot of energy, but the team was fantastic. I can only thank my teammates that I'm still in red. Contador was very impressive. It's still a very long race and I'm sure he's gonna be someone who keeps on trying.”





Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) said he was happy to stay as leader of the KOM classification and said: “It was worth breaking away again because of the KOM points up for grabs. I found myself at the front but I paid for the efforts I did in the previous days and the crazy pace of today. But I've brought home something like eight points. I'm happy with this.”





BMC's Tejay Van Garderen dropped to fourth on GC and said: “I felt great. Obviously the pace was really hard so I was on the limit but when I looked back, I saw the selection being made and I was part of it, I thought it was a good way to cement my spot on GC. It was a bumpy road. I must have just hit something. My hand slipped of the handlebar. It all happened kind of fast. I'd have to watch the video to really see how it happened but I don't want to watch the video so it will be kind of mystery. My bike was damaged. Once I got it changed, I was like: ‘ok, now is time to do damage control'. When you really think about it, over three weeks, nothing goes perfect. It's more about how you deal with the not perfect days and take advantage of the good days. I think I've shown that I'm on a good form. The injuries are pretty minor, the legs are good, the morale is good, so we'll move forward.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal), 4h47’02’’ 2. Pawel Poljanski (BORA-hansgrohe) s.t 3. Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) s.t



