Malaga For La Vuelta 2018

The 73rd edition of La Vuelta will kick off from Málaga on 25 August 2018, general director Javier Guillén announced in Nîmes, France, along with the mayor of Málaga Francisco de la Torre, provincial president Elias Bendodo, Nîmes’ deputy mayor Julien Plantier and Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme ahead of the inaugural team time trial.





“I feel a bit sad because our three years work together is coming to an end”, Plantier declared. Next year, stage 1 will be a time trial as well but it’s yet to be determined whether it’ll be an individual or a team time trial. Starting one week later than usual, La Vuelta will avoid a clash with the feria of Málaga. “Málaga is one of the most important cities in Spain”, Guillén said. “The culture is great with the different museums [Pompidou, Picasso and Bellas Artes], the quality of life is high and there’s the sea.”





“The relationship between La Vuelta and Málaga is very old, people from Málaga love cycling”, Bendodo added. La Vuelta already started from Málaga in 2000 and 2006. Antequera and Coín are two hosting cities this year. “La Vuelta is happy, like us from Málaga”, De La Torre concluded.

