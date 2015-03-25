Makeover For Eschborn-Frankfurt Race

The German Classic raises its profile with a new name, a new design and the return of iconic climbs.



2018 will mark the second year in which May 1st marks the completion of the great spring classics in the WorldTour calendar. In keeping with these monuments, the most traditional one-day race in Germany has a new name: Eschborn-Frankfurt. Concise, with no name added and as international as the region, the race focuses on both its starting and finishing cities. Eschborn-Frankfurt also becomes a modern classic in terms of appearance: the Taunus hills and the elements of the Eschborn and Frankfurt skylines characterize the new logo, which tells the story of the race at a glance.







Claude Rach, Managing Director of German A.S.O. «The German Classic has been a tradition since 1962 and is deeply rooted in the region on May 1st. The new design shows that, despite all the tradition, a Classic can also be modern: the new name underlines our self-confidence that Eschborn-Frankfurt is in no way inferior to the great monuments. Thousands celebrate a true cycling festival on and off the race, the biggest international stars are fighting on a pure classic road in the Taunus hills. »







As with the renewed design, the Taunus Hills and Skylines were also the milestones for a modified course. The 57th edition of Eschborn-Frankfurt presents more difficulties than before, extending over 211 kilometers and more than 2,200 meters of altitude. Some of the legendary climbs in the history of the race will make their return: the hill of Ruppertshain (1,3 km, at 6,7%) must be climbed three times next year (once in 2017), the Billtalhöhe (3.5 km, with 8.4% max. gradient) is again included after seven years of absence and will be tackled twice, the final leads by the Hainer Weg - a section up 1.5 km just 15 km from the finish line.







Fabian Wegmann, two-time winner of the race, now a sports, course and security consultant for the elite edition, said: «We have made some minor but powerful modifications to strengthen the character of Eschborn-Frankfurt. The newly designed loop now includes twice the Billtalhöhe, three times the climb to Ruppertshain and four times the Mammolshainer Berg in high frequency. This requires many attacks and a selection of favorites. Back in Frankfurt, I'm waiting for the final Hainer Weg attack from the riders who want to avoid a sprint. A difficult course, endless opportunities to attack and an unpredictable result - it's a real classic.»







About Eschborn-Frankfurt

The German classic of May 1st is the most traditional cycling race in Germany. It was staged for the first time in 1962. Cycling celebrities like Eddy Merckx, Gerrie Knetemann, John Degenkolb and Alexander Kristoff mastered the challenge through the Taunus hills to win the race. In addition to the elite race, races for recreational and amateur athletes, youth under 23 (U23), juniors, teenagers, students and skaters are also organised. Seventeen competitions in one day - no other organizer in the world offers so many competitions in one day. Last year 800.000 people came to see the riders all along the races.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

