Majka Takes La Vuelta Stage Fourteen

Rafal Majka of Bora hansgrohe t ook the win on stage fourteen in the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage fourteen took the 172 riders on a 175km stage from Ecija to Sierra de la Pandera and had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

With 151km remaining, a break of Rafal Majka, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Simon Clarke, Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) and Ricardo Vilela (Manzana Postobon) formed with Villella leading the break over the Puerto El Mojon climb with a lead to the peloton of 7.27.

Rafal Majka, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Clarke, Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) and Ricardo Vilela (Manzana Postobon) were still in the break with 45kms left.

Simon Clarke got clear and got caught as did Konrad before Clarke dropped out of the six man break as Villella was first over the Puerto Locubin climb.

Only Konrad, Majka, De Clercq and Rui Costa were leading on the start of the climb up to the finish line and with ten kilometres left, Rafal Majka dropped the rest in a move that saw him get away.

The Pole was not to be caught and took the win in 4:42:10, twenty-seven seconds ahead of Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez, Vincenzo Nibali of Bahrain-Merida and race leader Chris Froome of Team Sky, who now leads Nibali by 55 seconds.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.