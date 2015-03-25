 

Majka New Leader Of Tour Of Slovenia

17 June 2017 02:17

Bora Hansgrohe’s Rafal Mjka is the new leader of the Tour Of Slovenia after victory on stage three.

The third stage was a 167.7km stage from Celje to Rogla and after six kilometres it was straight into an intermediate sprint won by Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain - Merida) at Zalec,

A break of Manuel Belletti (Ita/Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), Žiga Grošelj (Adria Mobil), Maximilian Kuen (Tirol Cycling Team), Michael Kukrle (Elekov-Author Cycling Team), Samir Jabrayilov (Synergy Baku Cycling Project) and Andreas Graf of (Hrinkow Advarics) formed and was six and a half minutes ahead going through the feedzone.

The gap was down to 3.30 when Belletti took the points on the 7.1kms long Padeški Vrh climb and was down to two minutes when Jabratilov took the sprint points at  Slovenska Bistrica.

Grošelj took the points on the climb at Veliko Tinje but the peloton was rapidly closing in and were only 25 seconds behind those in front as they started the climb up to Rogla.

With fifteen kilometres to go, the break was caught by the peloton which included the race leader Luca Megzec of Orica Scott, who stayed with the group until there was ten kilometres left.     

Rafal Majka of Bora Hansgrohe, Jack Haig and Giovanni Visconti of Bahrain-Merida took over the front running duties with all of the trio have little digs but not being able to gain any distance.

Majka did get away with two kilometres to go and rode away to take the win and the lead of the race ahead of Visconti and Haig.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


 



Source: DSG

