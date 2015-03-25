Magnusson Signs For Cannondale Drapac

Team EF Education First – Drapac p/b Cannondale

is proud to announce the signing of Swedish national road champion Kim Magnusson. The 25-year-old joins the WorldTour on a two-year deal from Team Tre Breg – Postnord.

“Stepping up to the WorldTour with Slipstream Sports is the most important step in my career so far,” said Magnusson. “For the past several years, I’ve worked very hard in training with the help of Thomas Löfvist, and I feel like now is the right time to step up. To be able to sign with Slipstream Sports, which from 2018 has the Swedish company EF Education First as the main sponsor is highly motivating and fun.”

“Kim will obviously meet for the very first time a professional set-up at the highest level of road cycling,” said sports director Andreas Klier. “I am sure that this will help him to develop his strength, and I'm looking forward to seeing until which stage of a race he is able to support our leaders.

“As the current Swedish champion, he obviously knows what is needed to win a race, and maybe if the team strategy allows him to be in one of the races in a similar situation, he can take an opportunity for himself,” Klier added. “He is an interesting rider, and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Magnusson will make his debut in argyle on Friday 3 November at the Rouleur Classic. He takes the stage at the Rouleur Theatre in London at 3:40 GMT to launch the POC Cycling kit that Team EF Education First – Drapac p/b Cannondale will wear in 2018.

“We have built an international reputation around safety and innovation and a big part of that is our Swedish heritage,” said POC CEO Jonas Sjögren. “Naturally we are avid supporters of Swedish cycling and have also partnered with the Swedish Cycling Federation until 2020. To see Kim, the current Swedish road champion, join Slipstream and be a part of a broader Swedish connection on the WorldTour is truly inspiring and motivating.”

Magnusson joins a crop of neo-pros in a new-look Slipstream Sports in 2018. He’ll learn the WorldTour ropes alongside Dan MacLay and Logan Owen from the likes of Rigoberto Uran, Sep Vanmarcke, Pierre Rolland and Simon Clarke.

“For the next season, I’m looking forward to a lot of things,” said Magnusson. “I’m excited to meet my new teammates and the staff, get new influences regarding my training, line up for new races, and, most importantly, to compete on the highest level.

“I’m eager to start the new season and to work to help our team leaders achieve great results,” Magnusson added. “I see myself best-suited to stage races and hilly one-day races, but I’m ready to explore it all.”

While Magnusson will play a key role in Friday’s kit launch, fans will need to wait until January to see him in his Swedish champion jersey. Magnusson is eager for this reveal.

“I want to show myself and the Swedish champion jersey to the cycling world in the best possible way,” said Magnusson. “I’m eager to gain important experiences with a great team in a key year in my career.”

Fun Fact: Kim’s father, Glenn Magnusson, and Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters were teammates in 1999.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.