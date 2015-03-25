Lutsenko Wins Tour Of Oman

Alexey Lutsenko has won the Tour Of Oman.

The Astana rider led by eleven seconds going into the final 135.5km stage from Al Mouj Muscat to Matrah Corniche.

Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) & Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA formed the break and were 4.40 ahead after 19kms.

Meurisse took the point on the climb of the Al Hamriyah after 83.5kms with Ferrari taking the sprint twelve kilometres later with Cavagna first over the Al Jissah climb.

With 33kms to go, Farazijn was dropped and they went over the finish line for the first time for the first of three 7.5km laps with a lead of 1.15.

Only Cavagna and Ligthart were now left up front so Cavagna went off on his own and stayed clear until he was caught with three kilometres to go.

The peloton was in pieces but it came down to a sprint which was won by UAE’s Alexander Kristoff in 3.11.29 ahead of Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo).

Kristoff said about his stage victory: "I'm so happy I achieved my first victory for my new team. I really like this arrival and this was an important target: thanks to my team mates and to the team's sponsors".

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) in 22h49’50’’ 2. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) at 11’’ 3. Gorka Izagirre (Team Bahrain Merida) at 28’’ CHALLENGES General individual time Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) General points Nathan Haas (Team Katusha Alpecin) Best young rider Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) Most agressive rider Loic Chetout (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)





