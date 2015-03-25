Lutsenko Takes La Vuelta Stage Five Win

Alexey Lutsenko of Astana has won the fifth stage of the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage Five took the riders on a 175.5km stage from Benicassim to Ermita Santa Lucía, which was hosting the race for the first time , with Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

It was a stage which started without John Degenkolb who was ill and saw Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors), Rubén Fernandez and Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida), Jérémy Maison (FDJ), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Lluis Mas and Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Michel Kreder (Aqua Blue Sport) and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobón) get into a break.

Cannondale Drapac’s Davide Villella, the KOM leader took the points on the first climb of the day as 43.1kms were covered in the opening hour of racing.

Villella took the second climb as the gap went out to 4.48 and it was at 4.41 when Villella took the third climb.

Alexey Lutsenko and Marco Haller went off the front as the gap back to the race leader and the peloton who made up the third group on the road went out to 6.44 giving the possibility that Jetse Bol could be the new leader of the race if things were to stay the same in the final 22kms.

Lutsenko took the intermediate sprint as the duo pressed on chased by Gougeard and Kudus whilst behind them the peloton slowed down.

Onto the final climb which had gradients of 20% and Lutsenko attacked, shelling Haller who was caught by Kudus with two kilometres to go.

The hurt was obvious but Alexey Lutsenko kept going and the 24-year-old won in a time of 4.24.58 with Kudus coming home second forty two seconds later.

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

