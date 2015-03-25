Lutsenko -Most Beautiful Win Of My Career

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko said it was the most beautiful win of his career after he soloed away to take stage five of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana.





Lutsenko said: “This final climb was very hard. I attacked before. I rode mostly by myself. A Katusha rider (Marco Haller) helped me a little bit. There was headwind. I'm very happy. It's been a nice stage. La Vuelta is great. I first took part in 2014 and I came second in a stage. This is the most beautiful win in my career so far. I had a nasty crash at the Tour de France. I recovered and I spoke with my team. I trained well for La Vuelta. I'm in good shape now. I'm here also to prepare for the world championships.”





Race leader Chris Froome said: “If I had known at the beginning of the stage that this would have been the situation at the finish, I definitely would have signed to agree for that. Looking at the time gaps now, the GC is definitely taking more shape and it was only a 3km climb. I think I can definitely be happy with that and with the job my teammates did to set that up. I'm really glad to have come through from the Tour and back in the shape I have here at La Vuelta. I learned a lot about my rivals. Esteban Chaves seems to be one of the strongest climbers. Obviously Alberto Contador did a good ride today. Tejay Van Garderen is still in the mix. Nicolas Roche is also up there so BMC have a couple options to play. I was surprised to see Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru lose a bit of time, and Romain Bardet. But it's a long race and I imagine it will be a different race once we get in the high mountains.”





KOM leader David Villella said: “Today's goal was to get in the break and score as many points as possible, and I did it. Then I came a bit short in the final. But I succeeded with my first goal. I'll keep racing La Vuelta this way. I like the climbers jersey in any race but it's even more prestigious at La Vuelta because it's a climbers race. So I'm delighted to wear it and fight for it. I wouldn't say I'm a great climber but being at the front and fighting in the climbs is a real pleasure.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team), 4h24’58’’ 2. Merhawi Kudus, (Team Dimension Data) at 42’’ 3. Marc Soler (Movistar Team) at 56’’

