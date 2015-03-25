Lutsenko Leads In Tour Of Oman

Astana Pro Team put on a show in the queen stage of the Tour of Oman, with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) claiming victory atop Jabal Al Akhdharafter a strong collective outing on Saturday. His teammate Alexey Lutsenko finished second to take the leader’s jersey from the Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team). The Kazakh team only has one more stage to face en route to the overall victory in the 2018 Tour of Oman.
QUOTES OF THE STAGE WINNER
STAGE CLASSIFICATION
1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) in 3h43’58’’
2. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) s.t
3. Jesus Herrada (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits) at 12’’
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team)
2. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) at 11’’
3. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain Merida) at 28’’
CHALLENGES
General individual time
Alexey Lutsenko
(Astana Pro Team)
General points
Greg Van Avermaet
(BMC Racing Team)
Best young rider
Miguel Angel Lopez
(Astana Pro Team)
Most agressive rider
Loic Chetout
(Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
Source: DSG