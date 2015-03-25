Luis Leon Sanchez Wins GP Beghelli

Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez has won the GP Beghelli.





A 196km race made up of 13km city circuits around Monteveglio saw Pavel Brut, Lander, Viel and Bernardini take a lead of seven minutes.





That came down to four minutes with eight laps to go and three laps later, the gap was only 23 seconds.





With four laps to go, the break was over and the bunch stayed together until a group of thirteen riders jumped clear with two laps left.







"We knew Elia had good legs. He’s coming off a good period - he was ready for the world championships just one week ago, and you don’t lose that condition in a week. We knew he could be good. It’s probably the first time he’s survived this race in such a small group.

"He was a in a really good position going into the final and the team had done a great job to get him there. It’s just too bad that at the end there Luis Leon put in one of his typical, really good moves, and if you don’t close straight away on him he’s hard to catch."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group On to the final climb and a group of twelve riders were away. Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana slipped clear and no-one could follow him and Sanchez won the race in 4.27.39, six seconds ahead of Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Merida and Team Sky's Elia Viviani, about whom Sky's Sport Director Dario Cioni said: "There was only four small teams in the early break so obviously there were lots of teams who then wanted to open up the race. Only a few had a sprinter too, so that made the last 60km very aggressive.

