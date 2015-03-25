Loubet Takes Route Du Sud Opening Stage Win

Julien Loubet of the Army De Terre team has won the opening stage of the Route Du Sud race in France.





A 200km stage from Villereyac to St Pons saw a break of Sylvain Dillier of BMC along side Julian Loubet, Kenny Elissonde of Team Sky, Roy, Chevrier, Mate and Guillemois.





Dillier took the mountains points with Loubet carving up the lions share of the sprint points as the break enjoyed a lead of four minutes.





On the Col de Ste-Colomb, Loubet attacked and successfully got clear to have a lead of 1.40 with 24kms to go.





Loubet stayed clear and took the win with Dillier leading out the sprint for second place.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

