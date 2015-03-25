 

Loubet Takes Route Du Sud Opening Stage Win

15 June 2017 05:30
Julien Loubet of the Army De Terre team has won the opening stage of the Route Du Sud race in France.

A 200km stage from Villereyac to St Pons saw a break of Sylvain Dillier of BMC along side Julian Loubet, Kenny Elissonde of Team Sky, Roy, Chevrier, Mate and Guillemois. 

Dillier took the mountains points with Loubet carving up the lions share of the sprint points as the break enjoyed a lead of four minutes.

On the Col de Ste-Colomb, Loubet attacked and successfully got clear to have a lead of 1.40 with 24kms to go. 

Loubet stayed clear and took the win with Dillier leading out the sprint for second place.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history

The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history...

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in