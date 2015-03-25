 

LottoNL-Jumbo Move For Danny Van Poppel

21 September 2017 10:15
Danny van Poppel will join Team LottoNL-Jumbo for the next two years. Van Poppel (24) preferred a transfer to Richard Plugge's team over a longer stay at Team Sky. "It's fantastic to join Team LottoNL-Jumbo. It’s great to see how the team is developing sprinting, as sprinting is my main goal”, Van Poppel says. “However, I’m looking very much forward to the classics too. I know that they suit me, although I wasn’t really able to show that due to some bad luck over the last years.”

Sportive director Merijn Zeeman of Team LottoNL-Jumbo considers Van Poppel a ‘classic talent' and confirms that the new recruit will get his chances in the sprints: “We are proud that Van Poppel has chosen our team above others and that we now have two world class sprinters within our team. We will make Danny even faster and make him a better cyclist."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

