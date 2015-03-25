Lopez Wins La Vuelta Stage 15

Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez t ook the win on stage fifteen in the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage fifteen took the 171 riders on a 129.5km stage from Alcalá la Real to Sierra Nevada and had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

There were a number of attacks before a break of Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors), Stephane Rossetto, Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Tom Van Asbroeck (Cannondale-Drapac) and Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal).

Rossetto attacked but with 59kms left Armee was ahead and first over the Alto de Hazallanas, 1:25 clear of Bardet, Adam Yates, Kruijswijk and Oliveira and 3:10 on the red jersey group.

Adam Yates then came up and was first over the Alto del Purche and able to stay away until there was 3.4kms to go on the final climb when he was caught and passed by Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana, who sailed under the flam rouge with a 47 second lead over Ilnur Zakarin.

Lopez who was favourite to win the stage, did not disappoint and won in a time of 3.34.51 with Zakarin second.

Chris Froome finished safely in fifth place and leads the race by 1.01 going into the rest day.













