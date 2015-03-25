 

Lopez Wins La Vuelta Stage 15

03 September 2017 04:22

Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez took the win on stage fifteen in the 2017 Vuelta a España. 

Stage fifteen took the 171 riders on a 129.5km stage from Alcalá la Real to  Sierra Nevada and had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

There were a number of attacks before a break of Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors), Stephane Rossetto, Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Tom Van Asbroeck (Cannondale-Drapac) and Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal).

Rossetto attacked but with 59kms left Armee was ahead and first over the Alto de Hazallanas, 1:25 clear of Bardet, Adam Yates, Kruijswijk and Oliveira and 3:10 on the red jersey group.

Adam Yates then came up and was first over the Alto del Purche and able to stay away until there was 3.4kms to go on the final climb when he was caught and passed by Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana, who sailed under the flam rouge with a 47 second lead over Ilnur Zakarin.

Lopez who was favourite to win the stage, did not disappoint and won in a time of 3.34.51 with Zakarin second.

Chris Froome finished safely in fifth place and leads the race by 1.01 going into the rest day.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.