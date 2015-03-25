Lopez Takes Tour Of Austria Stage Four Win

Miguel Angel Lopez took the win on stage four of the Tour Of Austria.

A short 82km stage from Saltzburg to Kitzbüheler Horn saw six riders in the break.

On a day where the pace was high, the riders were altogether for the climb up the Kitzbüheler Horn and it was Lopez of Astana who got clear chased by Stefan Denfil.

Miguel Angel Lopez stayed away on the climbs which had ramps that were over 20% and the Astana rider took the win in 2.09.17, sixteen seconds ahead of Stefan Denfil of Aqua Blue Sport and 49 seconds ahead of third placed Ciccone.

British rider Dan Pearson of Aqua Blue Sports finished 43 rd .

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.