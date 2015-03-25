 

Lopez Takes Tour Of Austria Stage Four Win

06 July 2017 03:40

Miguel Angel Lopez took the win on stage four of the Tour Of Austria.

A short 82km stage from Saltzburg to Kitzbüheler Horn saw six riders in the break.

On a day where the pace was high, the riders were altogether for the climb up the Kitzbüheler Horn and it was Lopez of Astana who got clear chased by Stefan Denfil.

Miguel Angel Lopez stayed away on the climbs which had ramps that were over 20% and the Astana rider took the win in 2.09.17, sixteen seconds ahead of Stefan Denfil of Aqua Blue Sport and 49 seconds ahead of third placed Ciccone.

British rider Dan Pearson of Aqua Blue Sports finished 43rd.

 





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things you might not know about Andy Murray

5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wi...

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

Feature When Britain had five players in the third round at Wimbledon

When Britain had five players in the third round a...

Four British players have reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1997 - when five made it that far.

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG launch bid for Liverpool star - Transfer News

United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG ...

Manchester United are ready to beat Chelsea to the signing of Belgium striker ROMELU LUKAKU from Everton with the Daily

Feature 5 of Kevin Pietersen

5 of Kevin Pietersen's most memorable innings in E...

Kevin Pietersen has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast could well be his final professional cricketing stint in England.

Feature 5 things we learned from Andy Murray

5 things we learned from Andy Murray's victory ove...

Andy Murray is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 12th time after a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.