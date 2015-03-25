 

Lopez: I'm Very Happy

30 August 2017 09:27
Miguel Angel Lopez said he was very happy after taking the win on stage eleven of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Astana rider said: “The truth is I'm very happy. It was a very hard stage, we spend more energy with the rain. I'm very happy because the team has been working very well since the beginning of La Vuelta. Our teammates had to work a lot for Fabio (Aru) and I. It's been impressive and in the end we found the good legs. I knew the final a little bit so I was cool headed and I chose to wait for the very steep last kilometre. I hope to maintain the progression I've had so far. Last year, a crash unfortunately took me out of La Vuelta but this year I'm feeling a lot of calm and I go step by step.”

Chris Froome, who finished second and extended his lead in the race said: : “I'm very happy with the outcomes from today. It was a very selective day for the GC. To finish 2nd, I couldn't ask for much more than that, other than stage victory, but when (Miguel Angel) Lopez went he was extremely strong. I figured for me the most important thing was to follow Vincenzo Nibali and stay with the favorites. Lopez was the most impressive today with his attack to win the stage, but otherwise I was more concentrated on staying with Nibali seeing that (Esteban) Chaves was already dropped and Alberto (Contador) was on the limit.”

1. Miguel Ángel López (Astana Pro Team), 05h05'09''

2. Chris Froome (Team Sky) + 00'14''

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida)  +00'14''



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

