Lopez - A Magnificent Day

Miguel Angel Lopez said it was a magnificent day as he took the win on stage fifteen of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana.





Lopez said: “It's been a magnificent day. The whole team has been up to the challenge and I didn't want to fail on them. Yesterday they were really good also and I had to deliver. We decided to attack with (Alberto) Contador. We had doubts because it was quite a long climb but in the end I was strong enough to make it. It's the third win for the team thanks to everyone's work, we all rely on it.”





Race Leader Chris Froome said: “It's an amazing feeling to finish off today and to lead three competitions, the red (overall), the green (points), the white (combined) and to have survived a stage like today. I can't thank my teammates enough. First of all, there was the attack from (Alberto) Contador and (Miguel Angel) Lopez. When they went, that was really the danger moment for us to try and control things. My teammates were incredible. I feel incredible. If anyone had told me this would be the situation going into the second rest day, I'd have definitely taken it. I'm very happy with that and now I'm looking forward to the time-trial.”





Alberto Contador said: “We have to be brave, to try. It's true that Sky have a very strong team, it was difficult. I knew it was risky but I wanted to try and see what could happen. In the end it was too long for me but you can't have regrets on what you've done. That's my style of racing. We drove the race, we pulled hard and in the end I paid it. One has to ride in a way that appeals him. I enjoy myself like that. I've lost time but the important thing now is to recover. The last week is to be enjoyed, nothing changes. To be in the bunch is hard for me. I was in a good company (with Miguel Angel Lopez) but maybe I was too generous in the first half.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team), 3h34’51’’ 2. Ilnur Zakarin, (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 36’’ 3. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) at 45’’





