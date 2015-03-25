Livrens Leaves For Veranda's Willems-Crelan

“On March 1 I will switch from my current club, BEAT, to Veranda’s Willems-Crelan, where I will finish my first professional season as a neo-pro,” said Livyns. "For me, it’s a boy’s dream that is coming true, and I am glad that I can achieve it. I really hoped to become a pro at the end of last season after my internship with them, but there was no follow-up, so the plans fell apart. The chance that has arisen now is a turn that I had not anticipated but I’ve always dreamed of. I want to seize this opportunity with both hands and continue my own #RoadToBEAT.”



“At BEAT, I experienced a professional environment in a Continental team where I felt 110% well, and I was convinced that this was a good step for my further development as a cyclist. The professionalism and perfectionism of the team aren’t often seen at the Continental level. This motivated me to get the best out of myself again. I am sure that there is a future in BEAT, and I am proud to be a very small part of it. I felt the confidence of the team, and that helped me stay motivated during the winter months. That’s why I want to thank the management, the team leadership, the staff and riders. I remain a member of the club and continue to follow the project closely.”



“Our goal for this season is to help everyone within our club, from pro riders to partners to members, realize their ambitions,” said BEAT co-founder Geert Broekhuizen. “We are proud of the fact that Arjen can make another step in his career before the start of the season. For us, it is a challenge, because shortly before the start of the season we are losing an important rider in the team. We will be looking for a replacement for Arjen in the coming period. We wish him a lot of success on his #RoadToBEAT, and we will continue following him as a club member with enthusiasm.”

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

