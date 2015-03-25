Lawless Takes Coppi e Bartali Win

British rider Chris Lawless picked up his first win for Team Sky when he sprinted to take the win on Stage 3 of the Coppi Bartali.





A 171km stage which started and finished in Crevalcore saw the peloton split on the final circuit and Lawless was able to get away and win in a time of 3.47.53 ahead of Toto and Rota with Welshman Luke Rowe of Team Sky in 18th place.





Diego Rosa had been held up by a crash but had been able to be brought back into the fold to finish tenth and maintain his lead in the race going into the final stage on Sunday.





“I’m really happy,” Lawless told TeamSky.com. “It was good to get the win in the TTT on Thursday but this has really made the week even better. Hopefully Diego can hold on tomorrow. “It was pretty nervous all day. There wasn’t a huge amount of wind but there was just enough. A few of the roads were pretty narrow so we knew it had the potential to split. Mitchelton-Scott started riding when it split and they instigated it with three and a half laps to go. Once the group got away that was it – no one was going to bring us back and the gap kept opening up. “Then with around two and a half kilometres to go there was a touch of wheels in the gutter and there was a crash. Luckily I was sat near last wheel as we were planning on coming late and fast, especially with it being such a small group. So I had enough time to react to the crash and get around it. We weren’t really sure how far to go it actually was – whether it was inside or outside 3km to go.



“Rosa was held up but Dibben was able to wait with Rosa and bring him back to the front. Dibbo was originally supposed to be leading me out but instead it was left to Luke Rowe. Dibbo did a turn with about a kilometre to go before leaving it to Luke, who did a really good job taking me to 250m to go.”















