Lasse Hansen The New Jayco Herald Sun Tour Leader

Aqua Blue Sports Norman Lasse Hansen has won the second stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

Ed Clancy of JLT Condor was in the leader’s jersey for this stage from Colac to Warrnambool which saw six riders in Whitehouse, Evans, Liam McGennis, Martin, Richards and Ross in a break with a lead of 3.10 after fourteen kilometres.

Eighteen kilometres and the gap was still at 3.20 to a break which was still ahead with 25kms to go.

They were chased by a group of forty riders with the race leader who missed the attack, a further fifteen seconds back.

With fifteen kilometres to go, the break was caught and a group of nine riders jumped clear to stay away and sprint it out.

Aqua Blue Sport’s Norman Lasse Hansen took the win in 3.36.57 ahead of Steele van Hoff and Cameron Mayer and speaking about his victory, Hansen, the new race leader said: “We knew there was going to be a lot of crosswinds and knew we had to stay close to the Trek-Segafredo boys and we did that with the whole team.

“Everyone did a really great job. In the end it split down to a 20 men group and Larry and I made the selection after that, with about 10 km to go it split yet again and I was able to jump across from the second group to the first.

“From there it was pretty much like an old-fashioned track race, attacking left and right and it ended up in a 10 man bunch sprint.

“I kicked a bit early and brought good speed into the climb. It was a little bit uphill to the finish line and I managed to get a jump on Steele (von Hoff).

“I’m really stoked to win the stage but it was definitely a team performance today, they all made this possible and I’m super happy to have been able to finish it off for the team.”

