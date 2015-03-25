Lars Boom Wins The Tour Of Britain

Lars Boom of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the 14th Tour Of Britain.





Lars Boom went into the final stage which was a 180km stage from Worcester to Cardiff with a slender lead of eight seconds.





Stage eight saw the early attacks dealt with by the peloton and it was Edvald Boasson-Hagen who took the first sprint with De Plus of Quick-Step who took the first climb.





Both riders were part of a 35 man break which was 4.38 with 108kms to go.





Four riders in De Plus, Gilbert, Owsian and Stewart went clear on the climb with 84kms as the gap start to increase.





With 91.5kms to go, it was at 7.15 and ten kilometres later, it was out to 8.06.





Boasson-Hagen took the second sprint and Stybar took the final KOM ahead of Lukasz Owsian who wrapped up the jersey in that competition





Gorka Izagirre and Mark Stewart of An Post got clear in a move that saw the Movistar rider looking to snatch the lead of the race if he could get 58 seconds clear of Lars Boom.





With 30kms left, the pair had a lead of 25 seconds on a very wet afternoon in South Wales.





Into Cardiff and three laps of the capital city and the pair had a lead of ten seconds.





That dropped to eight on the first of the 7km circuits in front of some big crowds and it was only a matter of time before the peloton had them.





Fernando Gaviria crashed as Kwiatkowski took the final sprint ahead of Lars Boom and King and the battle was truly on.





Edvald Boasson-Hagen went and no-one could catch him and he took the win in 4.19.00 ahead Richeze,





Lars Boom finished safely and took the overall victory





Source: DSG

