 

Lars Boom Wins The Tour Of Britain

10 September 2017 03:59
Lars Boom of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the 14th Tour Of Britain.

Lars Boom went into the final stage which was a 180km stage from Worcester to Cardiff with a slender lead of eight seconds.

Stage eight saw the early attacks dealt with by the peloton and it was Edvald Boasson-Hagen who took the first sprint with De Plus of Quick-Step who took the first climb.

Both riders were part of a 35 man break which was 4.38 with 108kms to go.

Four riders in De Plus, Gilbert, Owsian and Stewart went clear on the climb with 84kms as the gap start to increase.

With 91.5kms to go, it was at 7.15 and ten kilometres later, it was out to 8.06.

Boasson-Hagen took the second sprint and Stybar took the final KOM ahead of Lukasz Owsian who wrapped up the jersey in that competition 

Gorka Izagirre and Mark Stewart of An Post got clear in a move that saw the Movistar rider looking to snatch the lead of the race if he could get 58 seconds clear of Lars Boom.

With 30kms left, the pair had a lead of 25 seconds on a very wet afternoon in South Wales.

Into Cardiff and three laps of the capital city and the pair had a lead of ten seconds.

That dropped to eight on the first of the 7km circuits in front of some big crowds and it was only a matter of time before the peloton had them.

Fernando Gaviria crashed as Kwiatkowski took the final sprint ahead of Lars Boom and King and the battle was truly on.

Edvald Boasson-Hagen went and no-one could catch him and he took the win in 4.19.00 ahead Richeze,

Lars Boom finished safely and took the overall victory 

Source: DSG

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.