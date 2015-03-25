Lars Boom Win Tour Of Britain Time Trial

Lars Boom of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the fifth stage of the 14 th Tour Of Britain.

Stage Five saw the race move to Clacton for a 16km time trial around Tendring.

Elia Viviani of Team Sky was in the leader’s jersey so it was Graham Briggs of JLT Condor who was the first rider down the ramp to take on this ten-mile course.

Briggs finished in 21.21 and his time was soon beaten by Marcin Bialoblocki who finished in 19.34, a minute and ten seconds ahead of Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data.

Harry Tanfield of Bike Channel Canyon rode well and took the lead with a time of 19.28 before Orica Scott’s Luke Durbridge flew home in 19.23 and Team Sky’s Vasil Kiriyienka finished in 19.09.

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas who won the first time trial in the Tour De France, came home in 19.19 to go provisionally second but the European time trial champion Victor Campanaerts was flying down the road and level with Kiriyienka’s time at the five mile mark.

The Belgian rider for LottoNL-Jumbo kept going and came home in 19.08.53 to become the new race leader as local favourite Alex Dowsett took to the road.

Dowsett struggled in the headwind in the final kilometres and finished in 19.23.

Former World time trial champion Tony Martin could not beat Campanaerts time but Lars Boom of LottoNL-Jumbo did finishing in 19.02.500.

Edvald Boasson-Hagan finished in 19.32 bit the sprinters were all losing time and when Elia Viviani finished in 20.25, Lars Boom had the stage win and now the lead in the race.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

