Lappartient: It Would Be Better If Froome Did Not Ride The Tour De France

"I'm not sure we can have the decision before May's Giro d'Italia - I hope we can have it at least before the Tour de France in July because, can you imagine if he's riding the Giro and with spectators crying against him, or if at the end he's disqualified from the Giro - that's something difficult for our sport.

"I think if we have no decision of course before the Tour de France I will ask them to reconsider maybe their position and to consider my first proposition.

"But for the image of our sport that could be a disaster and I don't want to put our sport into trouble. So even for him to be more concentrated on defending his own case, from my point of view it would have been better for him not to ride."

Lappartient also told the BBC that he wanted the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation, the UCI's independent testing and adjudication body, to investigate Team Sky and said: "We have the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation, they have the power of investigation. I would like them to do this, to see if there is some violation of anti-doping rules."

Team Sky have said that they will co-operate with any investigation that the UCI may wish to carry out and they welcome further scrutiny of the Select Committee's report,

