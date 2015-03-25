Laporte Wins Tro Bro Leon

Cofidis’ Christophe Laporte has won the 35 th Tro Bro Leon race in Brittany.

This 1.1 category race nicknamed “The Hell Of The West”, was over 202.3kms and started and finished in Lannilis.

Three riders were away and Gaudin, Boudat (both Direct Énergie), Laporte (Cofidis), Sefa (Tartoletto) joined them with 45kms to go.

Boudat and Vandenbergh crashed and the bunch came back together with 28kms left.

Another group of four riders then went clear with Zak Dempster on the front going into the last few sectors.

Norwegian champion Rasmus Tiller led but crashed just before they started on the closing circuits.

With eight kilometres to go, thirteen riders were on the front including the 2017 winner Damien Gaudin but it was Christophe Laporte of Cofidis who took the bell for the last lap on a sunny but showery afternoon.

Laporte was ten seconds clear but Gaudin of Direct Energie was not giving up as they went into the final section of dirt road.

Into the final 1400 metres and Gaudin was only four seconds behind. Laporte continue and took the win in 5.12.05 with Gaudin second and Mannaerts third.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.