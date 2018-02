Christophe Laporte of Cofidis has won the second stage of the Etoile des Bessages race in France.





Stage two was from Nimes to Generac saw this this 151km stage end in a bunch sprint.





Christophe Laporte of Cofidis was first over the finish line in 3.22.05 ahead of Bryan Coquard and Timothy Dupont of Wanty Group Gobert.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP





Source: DSG

