Landa Wins Vuelta a Burgos

Team Sky's Mikel Landa has won the Vuelta a Burgos race in Spain.





Landa had a 52 second lead going into the 136km final stage from Comunero de Revengeo to Lagunas de Neila and it was a stage which saw fourteen riders get away including Dimension Data's Ben King, who made sure he won the sprint competition.





With fourteen kilometres to go, Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) Delio Fernandez (Delko - Marseille Provence), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Julian Alaphillipe (Quick-Step Floors) and Geoghegan Hart of Team Sky got clear of the rest of the break and with Geoghahen-Hart staying away until there was two kilometres to go of the eleven kilometre climb up to the finish line at Lagunas de Neila.





The race leader attacked with Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana and Enric Mas of Quick Step and Landa let the duo get away in the closing stages, happy with the third place that ensure he won the race overall, finishing on the stage eleven seconds behind Miguel Angel Lopez who won in 3.11.42 ahead of Mas.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

