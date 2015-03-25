 

Landa Wins Vuelta a Burgos

05 August 2017 10:58
Team Sky's Mikel Landa has won the Vuelta a Burgos race in Spain.

Landa had a 52 second lead going into the 136km final stage from Comunero de Revengeo to Lagunas de Neila and it was a stage which saw fourteen riders get away including Dimension Data's Ben King, who made sure he won the sprint competition.

With fourteen kilometres to go,  Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) Delio Fernandez (Delko - Marseille Provence), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Julian Alaphillipe (Quick-Step Floors) and Geoghegan Hart of Team Sky got clear of the rest of the break and with Geoghahen-Hart staying away until there was two kilometres to go of the eleven kilometre climb up to the finish line at Lagunas de Neila.

The race leader attacked with Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana and Enric Mas of Quick Step and Landa let the duo get away in the closing stages, happy with the third place that ensure he won the race overall, finishing on the stage eleven seconds behind Miguel Angel Lopez who won in 3.11.42 ahead of Mas.

 

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.