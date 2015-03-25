 

Landa Takes Another Vuelta A Burgos Stage Win

03 August 2017 03:47
Mikel Landa of Team Sky has won the third stage of Vuelta a Burgos.

Team Sky's Mikel Landa was again the leader for this big 173km mountain stage from Ojo Guareña to Picón Blanco.

Godon, Suaza,  Hansen, Grellier, Jens Van Rensburg, Ferrari, Smukulis,  Cubero, Budding and Serry, broke away taking a lead of 3.39 with Hansen taking the first climb and the second.

With eighty kilometres raced, the gap was down to 2.40 but went out to 4-19 as Smukulis was first over the climb at  Volante Soncillo with a lead of 44 seconds.

Smukulis stayed away and was 47 seconds ahead of Grellier, Serry, Suaza and Ferrari and 1.38 ahead of the peloton with ten kilometres to go.

Four kilometres later and everyone was back together for the final climb up to the Picón Blanco with only six riders in the main group.

Enric Mas and then Davide Dela Cruz then attacked but up came Mikel Landa and the Team Sky rider and De La Cruz were twenty eight seconds clear going into the last 1500 metres.

The duo battled it out and it was Landa who took the win to extend his lead in the race.


