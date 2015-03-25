Landa Signs For Movistar

Mikel Landa has signed a two year deal with Movistar.





The 27-year old from Murgia in Alava in the Basque Country will join Movistar on January 1st 2018 and has been in good form this season, finishing fourth in the Tour De France, ning the Vuelta a Burgos and taking a stage win in the Giro D'Italia.





Landa joined Orbea in 2010 and moved up to the WorldTour with Euskatel-Euskadi before a spell with Astana and then Team Sky.





“It's great news for us," explained Movistar Team general manager Eusebio Unzué. "Being still a young rider and with everything that's he's shown, he should be the rider who leads Spanish cycling for the next few years."





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.