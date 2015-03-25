Landa - A Hard But Beautiful Finish

Mikel Landa said it was a hard but beautiful finish as he took the win on Stage three of the 2017 Vuelta A Burgos to extend his lead in the race.





“It was a very hard finish, but a beautiful one. I discovered it today and I liked it a lot.”





He’s now eyeing overall victory and is pleased to have a relatively big advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

“The time advantage is always something good to have,” he continued. “It will be a great feeling if I win in Neila [on the final day].”

Landa told TeamSky.com: “It was a hard finish. We almost reached the top together. He is a tough rival - I know him well and I have a lot of respect for him. I thought he was going to win!