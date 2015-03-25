 

Lampaert Wins Gullegem Koerse

30 May 2017 05:09
Quick Step Cycling filled all the podium places at the Gullegem Koerse on Tuesday afternoon.

This 171km race took place around Gullegem in West Flanders in Belgium on a 9.5km circuit and attracted many of the team's who had competed in the recent Baloise Belgium Tour.

The break managed to get four minutes clear before a chasing group started to pull them back and and had them at 1.30 haldway through the race.

A group of four riders including Lotto Soudal's Jens Debusschere joined up with the leaders for the final thirty kilometres.

Onto the final of eighteen laps and this group were caught and Quick Step Cycling got to the front and took control to win the race with Yves Lampaert riding home alongside his team mate Julien Vermote to take the win with another team mate in Tim Declercq in third place.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group  

Source: DSG

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.