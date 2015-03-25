Lampaert Wins Gullegem Koerse

Quick Step Cycling filled all the podium places at the Gullegem Koerse on Tuesday afternoon.





This 171km race took place around Gullegem in West Flanders in Belgium on a 9.5km circuit and attracted many of the team's who had competed in the recent Baloise Belgium Tour.





The break managed to get four minutes clear before a chasing group started to pull them back and and had them at 1.30 haldway through the race.





A group of four riders including Lotto Soudal's Jens Debusschere joined up with the leaders for the final thirty kilometres.





Onto the final of eighteen laps and this group were caught and Quick Step Cycling got to the front and took control to win the race with Yves Lampaert riding home alongside his team mate Julien Vermote to take the win with another team mate in Tim Declercq in third place.





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.