Lampaert Wins Dwars Doors Vlaanderen

Quick Step’s Yves Lampaert has won the Dwars Doors Vlandereen race.

This latest Spring Classic was over 180.1kms from Roselare to Waregem in Flanders in Belgium and took place on a wet day.

174 riders started and the peloton stayed pretty much together until after the feedzone when Luke Rowe of Team Sky jumped clear and took a lead of a minute.

With 76kms to go, Oliver Naesen became the latest rider to abandon, due to an earlier crash.

Rowe was caught and Tony Martin took over with a ten second lead with 54kms to go.

A kilometre later, Martin skidded on a cobblestone and went down and his time at the front was over as a select group including Greg Van Avermaet passed him.

Martin got back into this group which had a 12 second lead with 51kms left but was caught on the Taaienberg climb.

Greg Van Avermaet and Tiesj Benoot came out of the group going into the final thirty kilometres as the rain continued to come down.

They too were brought back and Yves Lampaert, Sep Vanmarcke, Mads Pedersen, Edvald Boasson-Hagen and Mike Teunissen of Team Sunweb took over, getting thirty seconds away with twenty kilometres left.

The five out front were very munch in control of the race. Greg Avermaet and co in the chasing group did try to bring them back but their lead went out to over forty seconds with 5.6kms to go.

The cat and mouse games started amongst the five-up front. Pedersen went with 1.3kms left but was brought back.

Yves Lampaert shot off with 900 metres to go, rounded the corner and he took the win 4.09.47 with Teunissen second and Vanmarcke third.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.