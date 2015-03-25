Lampaert: We Had Two Plans

Quick Step's Yves Lampaert said his team had two plans as he went away in the final kilometre to win the Dwars Door Vlaanderen race this afternoon in Belgium.





Lampaert speaking about the win to his team's press office said: "We knew the weather could influence the race, so we had two plans. Go for a sprint with Elia or make it really hard for the others in case he wasn't there in the final part of the race. When Viviani got caught behind, together with Niki and Styby we decided to ride hard and see what happens, especially as the rain and cold took their toll on the riders and many were on their limit", said Yves Lampaert, after retaining his crown and becoming the first ever rider to win Dwars door Vlaanderen in consecutive years.





"When the hostilities began and Vanmarcke attacked, Niki told me to go, so I jumped and joined the front group. We worked together there and rode full gas, making sure we had a nice advantage for the final. Then, when Pedersen attacked, I responded and seeing I had got a gap, I sprinted to increase my margin and gave everything I had in the tank, knowing many of my rivals were faster. I am super happy to get another win in this race, with such a high-level field and so close to my home. To resume our winning run in Belgium feels great and gives us an extra boost of confidence ahead of Sunday's De Ronde", Third placed Sep Vanmarcke of EF Education First said: “For me, mentally, it doesn’t change a lot, “I knew last weekend I was good, but of course having a podium is always nice, always important for the team. Even though I didn’t have the best legs, it’s nice to be on the podium. “I was very cold during the race “I suffered quite a bit with that, but I always seemed to be in the right move. “If you doubt for one second, he’s gone, and that’s what happened. “He made the right move. “Five guys. I’m only third. I wasn’t feeling on my top level today. “The podium is good. When Yves jumped, I didn’t have much left. “The guys that were at the front today will also be on the front on Sunday,” Vanmarcke projected. “Today I didn’t feel great. I had the worst feeling of the whole Classics period. “I did some extra training on Sunday after Gent Wevelgem. “I really emptied the tank. I’m not fully recovered from that. I think in the end, next weekend, everybody will be ready, and I will also be fully recovered. It’s 70 kilometres longer, and it will be a different race.”



