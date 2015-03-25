 

Lammertink Takes Belgian Tour Stage Four Win

27 May 2017 03:56
Katusha Alpecin's Maurits Lammertink has won the fourth stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour.

The Queens Stage with Wout Van Aert in the race lead after his third place in the time trial, was a 167km race which started and finished in Ans with ten  categorised climbs, including the Roche au Faucon and Saint-Nicolas in the last 25km.

A break formed in the opening twenty kilometres which comprised of Jurgen Roelandts, Bastaens, Christian, Claeys, Coquard, Dupont, Ledanois, Rast, Riesebeek, Taaramae, Tulik, Van der Hoorn, Vakoc and Vermeersch on a gloriously sunny day.

Over the Côte de Fraiture and it was twelve riders in Roelandts, Bastaens, Cavagna, Christian, Duschesne, Guerreiro, Keukeleire, Lammertink, Riesebeek, Taaramae, Vakoc, Walsleben who were on the front with a lead of five minutes with 105kms to go.

The peloton started to work and the gap was down to 2.45 with 71kms left and came down to a minute as the break started on the Roche au Faucon climb which had 9.7 average gradients.

The break started to fracture with Roelandts dropping suffering a puncture, leaving Cavagna, Guerreiro, Lammertink, Keukeleire and Christian in the break with a lead of forty-five seconds over a group which contained Philippe Gilbert with eleven kilometres to go.

As Van Aert lost time, Gilbert, Benoot, Bakelants and Martin continued to chase down the leaders who with 6.5kms left, had a lead of fifty seconds.

With three kilometres left, Maurits Lammertink attacked and he got away to take the win ahead of Ruben Guerreiro and Jens Keukeleire.

Remi Cavagna is the leader going into the final stage.





Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

 

 

 

Source: DSG

