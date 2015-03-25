La Vuelta Stage Two Details

Sunday, August 20th - Stage 2 203.4km





Nimes to Gruissan, Grand Narbonne, Aude.





Flat. This stage will be one of the few in this year's Vuelta to end with a sprint to the finish-line.





The stage will take place entirely in France, with all the obstacles that this implies: lots of roundabouts and central isles, all of which will force the peloton to ride in a straight line.





Special attention must be paid to the crosswind and the echelons found along the coastline.





INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Rohan Dennis (BMC) 2. Daniel Oss s.t 3. Nicolas Roche s.t







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

