 

La Vuelta Stage Two Details

19 August 2017 11:06
Sunday, August 20th - Stage 2     203.4km

Nimes to Gruissan, Grand Narbonne, Aude.

Flat. This stage will be one of the few in this year's Vuelta to end with a sprint to the finish-line.

The stage will take place entirely in France, with all the obstacles that this implies: lots of roundabouts and central isles, all of which will force the peloton to ride in a straight line.

Special attention must be paid to the crosswind and the echelons found along the coastline. 

Profile

 

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1.    Rohan Dennis (BMC)

2.    Daniel Oss s.t

3.     Nicolas Roche s.t





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.