La Vuelta Stage Thirteen Details

Vuelta a Espana Stage 13 Details





Coin to Tomares 198.4kms





A new day for sprinters, and one of their final opportunities in this year's Vuelta. Their teams will be keeping everything in control so that there are no complications. The arrival in warm Seville after two weeks of competing will allow us to assess how tired everyone's legs are.





Coín is a 2017 European Sports Village and the Vuelta did not want to miss this opportunity to visit it. Located halfway between Marbella and Málaga , both cities are aware of what it means to receive the Vuelta . Coín is new to this, but Málaga witnessed a great victory by two-time World Champion Peter Sagan, and in 2015 Marbella hosted the Official Departure of an unforgettable edition.





The Vuelta peloton already passed through Tomares in 2013, with the seventh stage itinerary that joined Almendralejo with Mairena del Aljarafe . This municipality, located just a few kilometres from Seville and separated from the Andalusian capital by the Guadalquivir River, has grown exponentially in recent years and wishes to begin writing its cycling history with a Vuelta stage finale that will fill locals with pride.





Chris FROOME (Team Sky) 49h22’53’’ Matteo TRENTIN (Quick-Step Floors) 78 points Davide VILLELLA (Cannondale - Drapac) 38 points Chris FROOME (Team Sky) Worn by E. Chaves Movistar Team 147h36’58’’ Omar FRAILE (Team Dimension Data) Miguel Angel LOPEZ (Astana





