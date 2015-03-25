La Vuelta Stage Ten Details

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

A transition stage that will end with a climb up the Collado Bermejo. Favourable for breakaways, although the last climb may see a large group fighting for victory. That same mountain pass will result in the sprinters being less active.

