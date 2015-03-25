 

La Vuelta Stage Ten Details

28 August 2017 11:24
Vuelta a Espana Stage Ten Details

Tuesday, August 29th - Stage 10  164.8km

Caravaca Año Jubilar 2017 to ElPozo Alimentación

A transition stage that will end with a climb up the Collado Bermejo. Favourable for breakaways, although the last climb may see a large group fighting for victory. That same mountain pass will result in the sprinters being less active.

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

      1.    Chris Froome (Team Sky)

      2.     Esteban Chaves -Orica Scott) at 36’’

     3     Nicolas Roche (BMC) at 1’05’’


     Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group




Source: DSG

