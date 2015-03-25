La Vuelta Stage Six Details

Vuelta a Espana Stage Six Details

Thursday, August 24th - Stage 6

204.4km

Vila-real to Sagunt





A favourable stage for breakaways.





The 2nd category Garbí climb may lead to the formation of a group that will fight for victory, but this will all depend on how good the breakaway is.





By this point, there will already be around 15 riders who stand out in the general classification and we will know who has a real chance of winning La Vuelta.



